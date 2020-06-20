Sikkim: Security Build-up Near Nathu La Along China Border

While the face-off with China in parts of eastern Ladakh is grabbing national headlines, reports of a police force build-up near Nathu La in East Sikkim are coming to the fore.

As per sources in the Sikkim Police, a platoon strength force is to be deployed to Sherathang Police Station by Friday. "No medical category persons would be included in the deployment and the force would carry sufficient ration to last a month," the source quoting an internal memo said.

"All the personnel shall carry arms and ammunition, bedding and sufficient warm clothing," the source quoting the memo added.

Sherathang is a town in Sikkin near the Nathu La Pass in India. The location has been identified as the site for excise, customs and checking for trade between India and China. Rinqingang is the corresponding location in China.

Also Read: China Planned Ladakh Aggression Months Ago, Says Geostrategist

The development assumes significance as it comes soon after the top security brass of the country reviewed the situation and military options after the Chinese Army killed 20 Indian soldiers in a premeditated attack in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Reports of Chinese intrusion along Sikkim border is nothing new. On 9 May 2020 there was a standoff with blows exchanged at the Naku La pass in North Sikkim along the LAC, located at 19,000 feet above sea level when a patrol party of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was stopped by Indian soldiers. The issue was later resolved at a local level.

A statement said that such temporary and short duration face-offs between the border guarding troops do occur as boundaries are not resolved.

The troops of both countries gave way to aggressive behaviour which resulted in minor injuries to troops. Following dialogue and interaction at local level, the two sides disengaged.

“Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols," said a statement.

According to reports, such standoffs often occur between troops, however, there are no injuries caused earlier.

(This article has been republished in an arrangement with East Mojo)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on India by The Quint.