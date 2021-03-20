Sikkim, Kerala, Goa Lead Covid-19 Vaccination Race; UP and Bihar Among Laggards

The north-eastern state of Sikkim is leading the Covid-19 vaccination race amongst other states in the country. Till Friday morning, Sikkim had vaccinated 7% of its 69 lakh population by at least one dose of the vaccine, calculations based on government vaccination data showed.

The state is followed by Kerala and Goa who have administered at least one jab of Covid-19 vaccine to 4.84% and 4.48% of their population respectively. Kerala, which recently witnessed a fresh wave of infections, has so far vaccinated 17.27 lakh of its 3.57 crore population while nearly 71 thousand poeple in Goa have been vaccinated till date.

Other states including Tripura, Mizoram, Gujarat and Rajasthan have vaccinated 4.60%, 4.02%, 3.88% and 3.86% of their respective population with the first dose of vaccine.

Delhi, currently in the midst of rising Covid-19 cases, has fared well in the vaccination race as it has jabbed 3.99% of its population with the vaccine shot. 7.46 lakh people of the 1.87 crore population in the national capital have already received the first jab of the two-dose vaccines.

Among the Union Territories, the newly-formed Ladakh UT region has been performing exceptionally well as it has vaccinated 12.77% of its 2.89 lakh population, setting an example for other states.

Among larger states, other than the ones already mentioned above, poll-bound West Bengal has so far vaccinated 2.70% of its 9.96 crore population, followed by Maharashtra (2.66%), Karnataka (2.48%), Tamil Nadu (2.13%) and Andhra Pradesh (2.10%).

Overall, India has inoculated over 3.24 crore people with at least one dose of the vaccine.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab are among the laggards. While UP has inoculated 1.22% of its population, Punjab has fared little better at 1.30% vaccination rate.

Bihar, which had done exceptionally well in vaccinating its targeted healthcare beneficiaries, is at the bottom with just 1.09% of its 12.48 crore people vaccinated till date.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on January 16, 2021, launched India’s Covid-19 immunisation drive — the world’s largest vaccination exercise — with 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers first in line to be inoculated against the deadly disease.

Worldwide, Israel has outraced other countries by vaccinating around 60% of its 9 million population with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Israel is followed by UK with 38% of British population having received at least one jab till Wednesday. Chile, Bahrain and the United States with vaccination rates of 28.4%, 22.7% and 22.6% respectively are at the third, fourth and fifth position globally, according to data compiled by the University of Oxford.