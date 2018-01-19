Sikhs in UK reject gurudwara visit ban by radicals

Sikhs across the United Kingdom have denounced the decision of Islamabad-backed radical elements' decision of banning Indian diplomats' entry in Gurudwaras. A handful of secessionists, at the behest of Islamabad, have been persistently spewing venom against India and been promoting secessionism from different platforms. However, to their disappointment there are no takers of this ideology and this Pakistan-backed propaganda has been quashed and rejected by every single Sikh.