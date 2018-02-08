Sikhs rebuff ban on entry of Indian diplomats to gurdwaras in UK and Canada

Sikh community across the globe has criticized the pronouncement made by some fringe elements in UK and Canada, which seeks a ban on the Indian diplomats' entry in gurdwaras. They say Sikhism is a religion of inclusivity which aims to bind people irrespective of their differences and any such order is against the basic tenets of the Sikhism. They also say that few people are demeaning their religion in a bid to accomplish their political objectives and vilifying India is a part of the nefarious designs being created in Pakistan.