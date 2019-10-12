'Sikhs for Justice' trying to radicalise Sikh youth through social media: NIA IG

National Investigation Agency's (NIA) national conference of Chiefs of Anti-Terrorism Squad/ Special Task Force took place in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on October 14. While addressing the event, NIA IG Alok Mittal said, "Registered fresh case based on anti-India activities of 'Sikhs for Justice'. They are running a campaign on social media, and trying to radicalise Sikh youth. 5 arrested in UP's Shamli last year admitted they were radicalised through 'Referendum 2020' propaganda."

