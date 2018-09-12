Sikhs celebrate 414th anniversary of "Guru Granth Sahib" installation

Thousands of devotees congregated in Sikh Shrine Golden temple to mark the 414th anniversary of the installation of holy book Guru Granth Sahib. Regarded as the living embodiment of 10-Sikh leaders, the voluminous book was completed in 1604 and was installed in Golden temple--- one of the holiest shrines of Sikhs. The massive compilation which has hymns from some ten Sikh gurus, was undertaken by the fifth guru of Sikhs, Guru Arjan Dev. Sikh devotees carried the book in a palanquin during a religious procession inside the premises of the Golden Temple. Devotees, who came from across India and enjoyed being part of the celebrations, were also seen lighting candles and earthen lamps. The whole complex is decorated every year to celebrate the occasion. The Sikhs celebrate the anniversary with great fanfare and fervour with the best part being the fireworks.