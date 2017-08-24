Sikhs celebrate 413th anniversary of "Guru Granth Sahib" installation

Hundreds of devotees congregated in Sikh Shrine Golden temple to mark the 413th anniversary of installing of holy book Guru Granth Sahib. The voluminous book was completed in1604 and was installed at the Golden Temple. The whole complex was decorated and lit up to celebrate the occasion. The massive project to compile Guru Granth Sahib, which has hymns from some of the 10 Sikh gurus, was undertaken by fifth guru of the Sikhs, Guru Arjan Dev. A Sikh leader, Amarjeet Singh, said it was an auspicious day for the Sikh community and it is celebrated with lot of enthusiasm and fervour. Sikh devotees carried the book in a palanquin during a religious procession inside the premises of the Golden Temple. Devotees were also seen lighting candles and earthen lamps. Devotees came from across India and enjoyed being part of the celebrations. Every year, the Sikhs celebrate the anniversary with great fanfare and fervour with the best part being the fireworks. The Guru Granth Sahib is a voluminous text of 1430 parts. The text is regarded by the Sikhs as living embodiment of their 10 leaders and the text is pivotal in worship in Sikhism.