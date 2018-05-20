Sikhism is the pride of India: Ram Madhav

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav visited the Gurunanak Foundation of America Gurudwara, where he admired the community for their contributions in the past."Sikhism is a pride of India. Baishakhi was the day in 1699 when the first fire was baptized, the khalsa was initiated by the 10th guru.The warriors of Sikhism came from different parts of India and engulfed the entire part of India. We are proud of the achievements of the Sikh community in North America, which has contributed significantly to the growth and prosperity in its adopted home. It is commendable that the community has also preserved its traditions and ethos, and is a living bridge with India," he said.