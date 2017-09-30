Sikh student removed from game in US: Amarinder Singh asks EAM Swaraj to take up matter with embassy

A Sikh student was allegedly removed from a high school-level soccer game in the US state of Pennsylvania because he was wearing a turban.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said the alleged removal of a Sikh student from a high school-level soccer game in the US state of Pennsylvania should be probed, and asked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to take it up with the American embassy in India.

Witnesses said the referee wouldn't allow the player onto the field because he was wearing a turban.

Request @sushmaswaraj ji to take up with @USAndIndia the issue of removal of Sikh student from a football team in US for wearing turban.

- Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 29, 2017



Swaraj hasn't tweeted back yet.

The referee reportedly cited National Federation of High School Soccer rules that state: "Illegal equipment shall not be worn by any player. Types of equipment which are illegal include, but are not limited to helmets, hats, caps or visors."

According to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA), districts can apply for exemptions from such rules by requesting certain players be allowed to wear religious items, said WPVI-TV, an affiliate of the ABC news.

Marple Newtown School District officials were informed about the incident and have opened a probe to find out if the players religious rights were violated by the decision, it said.

In a statement, school district attorney Mark Sereni wrote, "Our district was surprised to learn yesterday that, according to a PIAA soccer referees decision, the PIAA apparently does not have a rule that reasonably accommodates the wearing of religious headwear by our student athletes who play soccer."

"Our district is investigating this ruling and has advocated and will continue to advocate for the rights of our student athletes to appropriately wear religious headgear," Sereni said.

The district officials added that there is no reason to believe the motive was to restrict the students religious freedom, the report said.

(Inputs from PTI)



