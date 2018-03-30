Sikh separatists in UK planning anti-India campaign at behest of Pakistan

Some British Sikhs along with Kashmiri separatists are planning to conduct an anti-India campaign during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to UK next month. Working as stooges of Pakistan-based militants, including Wadhwa Singh of Babbar Khalsa International, these UK-based Sikhs held a meeting at a gurudwara in London to plot their strategy. These Self styled Sikh leaders get their instructions from Pakistan based Sikh militants whose sole objective is to conduct acts of terror against the Indian State. They are a very small and discredited bunch here in London and have no following in any of the Gurudwaras. They work at the behest of the Pakistan Government and have been aptly described as stooges by fellow Sikhs. These separatists have links with Pakistan based Babbar Khalsa terrorist outfit and have time and again raised the issue of Khalistan at the international platform, knowing fully well that it is a non issue. They have been planning to hold anti-India protests outside the venue of Commonwealth Summit on April 18. Heads of 53 Commonwealth nations, including Indian Prime Minister Modi will attend the Summit from April 16-20 in London and Windsor.