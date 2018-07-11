Sikh Police officer forcefully evicted from home in Pakistan

Propriety and professionalism plunged to a new low in Pakistan as Gulab Singh, the first Sikh police officer in a cruel and cowardly act by a band of goons, apparently at the behest of Pakistan, was forcefully evicted from his home. Gulab Singh accused the administration of hooliganism which instead of following a prescribed protocol barged into his residence, misbehaved with his family and physically assaulted him. He also narrated how his faith was disrespected and abused. The dastardly incident comes closely on the heels of a sudden spike in the attacks on minority, especially Sikhs in recent times. Few leaders have also stoked the fire of violence in order to polarize the upcoming elections slated July 25th. Sikhs have been living a life of misery in Pakistan for decades and now they have become victims of larger plan of Pakistan's ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) which wants to eliminate the minorities from the country. The minority Sikh and Hindu community face constant persecution at the hands of state agencies of Pakistan following which they are forced to flee to India or other European countries. Only few weeks back, a prominent Sikh religious leader Charanjit Singh Sagar was shot dead by some unknown assailants in Peshawar city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. Pakistan is also suspected to have played a major role in the deadly attack carried out against the minority leaders in a province of Afghanistan days ago.