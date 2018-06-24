Sikh leadership express anger over Pak's move to prevent Indian HC from visiting Panja Sahib

India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was stopped from visiting Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan's Hasan Abdal on Saturday, despite having required permissions. The incident comes barely two months after Pakistani authorities prevented Indian High Commission officials from performing basic consular and protocol duties for Sikh pilgrims who had arrived in Pakistan from India to celebrate Baisakhi. Angry over this move by Pakistan, SAD MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "We condemn this move because High Commissioner or anybody does not need to have permission to visit a Gurdwara. It feels as if Pakistan is venting its angst over us for the defeat they faced in Kashmir. In the name of religion they are expressing their anger." Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee President Avtar Singh Makkar said, "If anyone has gone to visit Gurdwara Sahib be it any official or anyone we should not stop them. If anyone has stopped them then they have done wrong. So giving this excuse that the officials have been stopped because of security reasons is not right."