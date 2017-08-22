Sikh devotees throng Golden Temple to mark Guru Granth Sahib's 'Prakash Parv'

Devotees thronged Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday to mark the 413th anniversary of Guru Granth Sahib. On the occasion, Sikh devotees carried Guru Granth Sahib in a palanquin during a religious procession inside the premises of the Golden Temple. Guru Granth Sahib, which has hymns from some of the 10 Sikh gurus, was compiled by fifth guru of the Sikhs, Guru Arjan Dev. Guru Granth Sahib was finally completed in1604 and was installed at the Golden Temple. The whole complex was decorated and lit up to celebrate the occasion. Devotees were also seen lighting candles and earthen lamps. Devotees came from across India and enjoyed being part of the celebrations. Every year, the Sikhs celebrate the anniversary with great fanfare and fervour with the best part being the fireworks.