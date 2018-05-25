This Sikh cop saving couple in Uttarakhand is a real-life hero

Amid threat to communal harmony in India, a Sikh police man has shown an exemplary gesture to protect a couple form different religions from angry mob. The incident took place at Girija Temple in Ramnagar Uttrakhand where local crowd mobbed a Muslim youth after knowing that he came to meet a Hindu girl. The brave cop single-handedly controlled the crowd and saved the life of youth. Meanwhile, unruly mob started sloganeering against the police but fearless Sub-inspector Gagandeep Singh hugged the boy and taken him away from there. Undoubtedly, the incident is inspirational not for the police community but for the society at large.