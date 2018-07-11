Sikh community protests against Pak for manhandling Sikh police officer

A group of Sikh community staged a protest against Pakistan for manhandling Pakistan's first-ever Sikh police officer Gulab Singh in Lahore. Gulab Singh has claimed that he was manhandled and forcefully evicted from his home along with his family in Lahore. Gulab Singh in an interview with ANI said that he was forcefully evicted by Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). The protestors burnt Pakistan's flag during the agitation and demanded punishment for people involved in the incident. They also demanded asylum for the victim in India.