Sikh commentators join bandwagon denouncing diktat against Indian diplomats

Sikhs across the globe rebuffed the imprudent decision taken by a handful of fringe elements from the community banning the entry of Indian diplomats in Gurdwaras.Experts say that the decision was not only irresponsible but was taken by selected few who cannot be taken as representatives of the whole Sikh community. Punjabi media channels in UK and Canada have repeatedly condemned the move on various debates and discussion platforms, calling it a part of a bigger and nefarious plot created and shaped by Pakistan. These fringes have also received a barrage of criticism for disrespecting the ethos and principles of Sikhism which never disallows anybody's entry. A handful of secessionists operating at the payrolls of Islamabad have persistently been spewing venom against India and now they are resorting to pious places of worship to spread their diabolic propaganda. Their satanic ambitions also involve radicalizing innocent youth on the pretext of religion. However, to their disappointment there are no takers of this ideology and this Pakistan-backed propaganda has been quashed and rejected by every single Sikh.