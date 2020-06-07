Sikh Alleges Assault & Communal Slur by UP Police, Inquiry Ordered

A Sikh student Gursimar Setia has alleged that he was assaulted, verbally abused and his articles of faith attacked by Uttar Pradesh Police personnel in Agra on the evening of 6 June.

Setia, who studies at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, claimed that the incident took place at 7.40 PM at Sanjay Place in Agra where had come with his friend to withdraw cash.

“Seeing two men, the police began harassing us....ASP Saurabh Dixit started verbally abusing me after seeing that I had long hair tied in a bun,” Setia claimed on Twitter.

Seeing two young men in the car, they started harassing us, whereupon, ASP Saurabh Dixit started verbally abusing me after seeing that I had long hair tied in a bun (I’m a Sikh). (2/4) — Gursimar Setia (@GursimarSetia) June 6, 2020

Setia alleges that Dixit asked for his ID and after seeing that he was Sikh, began abusing him and “proceeded to physically assault” him and even pulled his hair. He claims that even his friend was assaulted by the police.

My friend rushed out of the car to help me after which he was beaten up too. When I told him that he had outraged my religious sentiments and that I had taken note of his name from the badge he was wearing, he told me he is IPS and there is nothing I can do about it. (4/4) — Gursimar Setia (@GursimarSetia) June 6, 2020

Now, uncut hair is an article of faith for Sikhs and attack on it is considered sacrilege.

“When I told him that he had outraged my religious sentiments and that I had taken note of his name from the badge he was wearing, he told me he is IPS and there is nothing I can do about it,” Setia wrote on Twitter.

The Quint reached out to Sautabh Dixit, the Agra Police Headquarters, and the Superintendent of Police for a response.

Dixit told The Quint that the “allegations are baseless”.

Responding to The Quint’s story, Agra Police tweeted that an inquiry is being conducted by a senior police officer.

The alleged incident is getting enquired by senior police officer. Will act accordingly. — AGRA POLICE (@agrapolice) June 7, 2020

