SII to manufacture Sputnik COVID vaccine; production likely to begin in September

Serum Institute of India will manufacture the Sputnik vaccine in India and the production likely to begin in September. India has already started administering the Sputnik V vaccine- the third jab to be approved by the country after Covishield and Covaxin. Sputnik V has been developed by Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. The plan is to produce more than 300 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine in India per year. TIMES NOW's Sherine brings all the details to this story. Watch the full video to know more about this story and stay updated with the latest news and breaking stories only on Times Now.