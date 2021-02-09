SII gets applause from Farooq Abdullah for developing COVID-19 vaccine

Yahoo News

A 2018 video of Yogendra Yadav, politician, founder of Swaraj India and one of the most prominent faces of the ongoing farmers' protests, is doing the rounds on social media platforms where he can be seen favouring the very same farm laws which he is now opposing. Yadav, who is opposing the three farms laws passed by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, is seen advocating the reforms in agricultural sector which are enshrined in the new farms bills. Yogendra Yadav in 2018 wanted Govt to link Farmers directly to market.