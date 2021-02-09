SII gets applause from Farooq Abdullah for developing COVID-19 vaccine
New Delhi, Feb 09 (ANI): Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leader and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah on February 09 hailed Pune-based Serum Institute of India for developing COVID-19 vaccine.“Our numbers are less than US, UK and others. Still we reported many deaths. Our medical services aren't that good that cause of deaths can be ascertained in villages. Still, vaccines have been developed for which I congratulate those in Pune (SII),” said Abdullah.