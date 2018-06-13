Significant improvement in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health: AIIMS Director

The Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Randeep Guleria updated media on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health status, on Wednesday. Guleria informed that, "He (Vajpayee) has shown significant improvement in last 48 hours. His kidney function is back to normal, heart rate, respiratory rate and BP also normal, they're being maintained without support. Hopefully he'll make full recovery in next few days."