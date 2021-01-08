Sighting Low COVID Cases, Delhi Govt Reopens Medical Colleges

In view of a drop in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday, 7 January, allowed medical colleges to reopen for first year MBBS/BDS students in a staggered manner, reported ANI.

Teaching and practicals classes for students will be completed within two months from the date the colleges reopen. Subsequently, final year medical students will also be allowed to join colleges. Following the completion of the exam and training of the final-year batch, the second-year batch will be allowed to rejoin college.

Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) associated with the LNJP Hospital and the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) linked to the GTB Hospital are among the medical colleges ordered to reopen, reported PTI.

"Consequent upon the reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the NCT of Delhi and after assessing the current situation, the re-opening of the medical colleges under GNCT of Delhi are hereby ordered with immediate effect by observing distancing and SOPs (standard operating procedures) issued after the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic," reported PTI.

All COVID-19-related health guidelines and SOPs, including the UGC guidelines for the re-opening of universities and colleges, will be adhered to for the reopening of medical colleges as well.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 8 January 2021, Delhi has reported 61,4026 COVID-19 cases and 10,644 deaths due to the virus.

