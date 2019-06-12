Sight-seeing limited to 3-hour at Taj Mahal, tourists unhappy

A latest circular has come into force, which now restricts visitors to spend more than 3 hours at the iconic monument. Turnstile gates have been introduced to watch over time spent by tourists. "7 turnstile gates have been installed at both the East and West entry point. 5 gates are for the exit. For the entry of foreign tourists, there are separate gates. Entry is only through token which is valid for three hours, exceeding which, a visitor is required to recharge it at the counter at the exit gates," said Basant Kumar, superintendent, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Tourists are dismayed by the new rules, asserting that it would cost heavily on tourism. Speaking to ANI, a tourist from Hyderabad, said, "A person comes here for relaxation and to spend some time. If the sightseeing is limited to three hours and the charges are so much then anyone will think twice before coming here."