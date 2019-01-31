Siemens Gamesa bags 567 MW wind turbine order from ReNew Power

Chennai, Jan 31 (IANS) Wind turbine major Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy on Thursday said it has bagged a new order for 567 MW from ReNew Power, an independent power producer.

A statement issued here said the scope of order includes supply of 270 units, out of which 127 units of SG 2.1-122 wind turbines will be installed at Bhuj, Gujarat, and 143 at Davanagree, Karnataka.

While the company is silent on the order value, both projects are expected to be commissioned by the first quarter of next year.

According to Siemens Gamesa, over 1GW of wind projects have been contracted with ReNew Power.

"It marks a major milestone for Siemens Gamesa in India, with both the size of the project and the technology," Ramesh Kymal, Onshore CEO of Siemens Gamesa in India, was quoted as saying in the statement.

--IANS

vj/rs/mr