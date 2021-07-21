Sidhu Parades MLAs in Show of Strength After Punjab Cong Pres Appointment

After being appointed President of the Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee (PPCC), Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu paraded scores of Congress MLAs from the Punjab assembly at his residence. The MLAs had gathered ahead of a trip to the Golden Temple.

Sidhu's appointment as Punjab Congress Chief comes amid a feud between him and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Amarinder had reportedly objected to Sidhu's appointment after the latter launched a scathing attack on him in a series of tweets in May. After several meetings and negotiations with the Congress Delhi high command, Amarinder had said that he'd be willing to accept whatever decision they take. However, he expressed that he would not meet Sidhu unless he publicly apologised for his tweets.

Sidhu's team said that 62 MLAs of the 77 Congress MLAs in the 117-member Punjab Assembly were at his residence, reported NDTV.

After congregating at his residence, the MLAs visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar where they offered their prayers. NDTV reported that the congregation is expected to head to Shri Valmiki Mandir Ram Tirath and Shri Durgiana Mandir, adding that a luxury bus was seen entering Sidhu's residence to ferry them.

The MLAs at Sidhu's residence also expressed support for him.

"Why should Sidhu apologise. It's not a public issue. The chief minister has not solved many issues. In that case, he should also apologise to public," Pargat Singh, Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment, told reporters at Sidhu's residence.

Meanwhile, the BJP is not missing out on chances to take jibes at the turmoil in the Congress.

BJP national spokseperson RP Singh on Twitter said that "the match had begun, with Sidhu at 62 and Amarinder 15".

खेला शुरू

सिद्धु 62 पर कैप्टन 15 परhttps://t.co/Yg0WNU9b3u — R P Singh: National Spokesperson BJP (@rpsinghkhalsa) July 21, 2021

(With inputs from NDTV)

