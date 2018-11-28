Sidhu heaps praise on Imran Khan, says Kartarpur corridor a big possibility

Kartarpur, Nov 28 (IANS) Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday heaped praise on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, referring to him as a "farishta (angel)" at the function to lay foundation stone for the Kartarpur corridor. Sidhu said the event offered a big possibility for ending violence that has strained ties between the two countries.

Sidhu, a friend of Imran Khan from his cricketing days, said religion should not be linked to politics or seen from the prism of terror.

"In which book is it written that if I want to go a place linked to Guru Nanak Dev, I am not allowed to go?" he asked.

He made an indirect reference to the border incidents and terror activities.

"The blood-lettting should end, peace should return, mothers should not lose their sons. There has been a lot of bloodshed. I see this corridor as a big possibility. This is going to connect people, open doors of their hearts. It will establish contact," he said.

"I am thankful to the Indian government and Prime Minister Imran Khan to establish the contact again, he said.

Sidhu, whose speech was laced with several rhyming couplets, made several references to the Pakistan Prime Minister.

He did not mention Prime Minister Narendra Modi by name but said that Indian government also deserved kudos for its decision.

"The whole world should live happily and my friend Imran Khan should live long as a harbinger of love, peace and happiness."

He said India's Constitution does not allow discrimination on the basis of caste, colour and creed and reflects the message of Guru Nanak.

"Somebody becomes a medium, an angel comes and removes the wait of 70 years in moments and he also fulfills his duties as a friend."

Sidhu, a Congress legislator from Amritsar who was at the function in his individual capacity, said when history is written of the corridor, the name of the Pakistan Prime Minister will be written on the front pages.

"This is a miracle, what could not happen in 70 years, took place in three months. PM Sahab, your generals, colonels fulfilled their words. Indian government acknowledged it. It takes two to tango. Both deserve congratulations."

He said Punjabis suffered during the Partition and that it was a wish of the Sikhs to be able to visit the gurdwara associated with Guru Nanak. Both Indian government and Imran Khan have fulfilled their responsibility, he added.

He said the 'ardas' seeks well-being of all. "We pray for your well-being before ours," he said, referring to Khan.

"This is the philosophy of Guru Nank. It brings people together, it talks of brotherhood," adding the "corridor of love" offers immense possibilities.

The foundation stone for Kartapur Corridor on the Indian side was laid on Monday.

