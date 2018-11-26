Sidhu Does it Again, Gives 'Real Credit' for Kartarpur Corridor to Imran Khan and His '24-Year Struggle'

Sidhu's comments comes on the day India is marking the 10th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, in which 166 people were killed by 10 Pakistani terrorists.

New Delhi: Lauding Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said that the "real credit" for initiation of the Kartarpur corridor goes to the former cricketer.

"The real credit for the corridor goes to Imran Khan, and also to the people, who prayed for several years for its construction," Sidhu told News18.

Requesting people to not indulge in politics over the corridor, the minister said, "The entire world is happy. Religion should be kept away from politics. Let people like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Ghulam Ali reduce differences."

Further heaping praises on Khan, Sidhu said, "This man has struggled for 24 years from one seat to the chair of Pakistan prime minister."

The Punjab minister's comments comes on the day India is marking the 10th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, in which 166 people were killed by 10 Pakistani terrorists. A day earlier, CM Amarinder Singh had declined Pakistan's invite to the ground-breaking ceremony for the corridor citing terror attacks.

Sidhu had welcomed the Indian government's decision to develop the passage from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur in his state to the historic shrine in the neighbouring country. The decision coincided with the 549th birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev on Friday.

The government will build and develop the corridor from Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Sikh pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of the Ravi river.

Kartarpur is located in Shakargarh in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab. Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, had spent more than 18 years of his life there. The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located about three-four km from the border in Pakistan.

On Sunday, Sidhu accepted Pakistan's invite to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor.

Sidhu wrote to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, accepting his invitation for the ceremony, where Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be present. "It is with great honour and unalloyed joy that I accept your invitation to attend the ground-breaking ceremony at Kartarpur Sahib on November 28. I look forward to meeting you on this historic occasion," Sidhu wrote to Qureshi.