Sidhu would have avoided hugging Pak Army Chief as it demoralised people: Sitharaman

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu would have avoided hugging Chief of Pakistan's Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa as it demoralised people of the nation. Speaking at the Indian women's press corps, the Defence Minister said, "Sidhu's hugging of the Chief of the Army (Pakistan) about which in India we have clear feelings. It certainly has impact on soldiers and the people in Ministry. Public response has been similar that it demoralises. If it demoralises people I wished Sidhu would have avoided. I'm not talking about his going, but that single gesture of hugging the Chief of Pakistan's Army."