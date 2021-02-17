Sidhi Bus Accident: Shivani Lunia, 18-Year-Old Student, Jumped Into Canal and Saved Two Lives

Sidhi, February 17: An 18-year-old schoolgirl's bravery and presence of mind saved two of the only six who survived the bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday. Shivrani Lunia saved a woman and an elderly man after the bus carrying more than 50 passengers fell off a bridge into a canal in Sidhi district. She received praise from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for her heroism.

Shivani saw the bus falling into the 40-feet deep canal. Wasting no time, she jumped into the canal and brought a woman gasping for air to safety. After leaving the woman in the care of locals, she jumped back into the canal, and this time saved an elderly man, TOI reported. Shivani is studying in class 12.

Lauding Shivani, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: "My pranam to daughter Shivrani’s bravery. She didn’t care for her life and saved two persons. The state is proud of her." A total of seven persons were rescued, all by locals. However, one of them, Pinki Gupta, died in hospital. As many as 50 bodies have been recovered from the canal. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Iron Rod Inserted in Widow’s Private Part in Sidhi District; 3 Accused Arrested.

The bus, carrying more than 50 passengers, was heading towards Satna from Sidhi district. The mishap took place reportedly after the driver lost control of the bus while crossing a bridge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives.