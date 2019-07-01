Sidharth & Parineeti’s Hijinks at ‘Jabariya Jodi’ Trailer Launch

The trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy Jabariya Jodi starring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra was launched in Mumbai on Monday 1 July. The trailer launch event was a fun little affair where the cast and the crew made it to support the film despite the onset of Mumbai’s roaring Monsoon.
Jabariya Jodi is a comedic take on groom kidnappings in Bihar, commonly referred to as ‘pakadwa vivah’. Sidharth plays the role of a gangster named Abhay Singh, who takes on contracts to kidnap grooms. Parineeti plays a feisty girl named Babli Yadav.
The two stars danced together, posed with gangsters and a kidnapped groom, giving a playful tease of their characters in the film.
Take a look at the pictures.
Also Read: Jabariya Jodi Trailer: Parineeti, Sidharth in a Mad Wedding Comedy
The film is directed by Prashant Singh, who was assistant director to filmmaker Aanand L Rai in films like Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu, and is written by Sanjeev K Jha, who has written episodes for TV shows like Crime Patrol and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.
The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra and Javed Jaffrey, among others.
Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Jabariya Jodi will release on 2 August.
. Read more on Photos by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand DeathsMaybe She Was Forced to Take This Decision: Anupam Kher on Zaira . Read more on Photos by The Quint.