Sidharth & Parineeti’s Hijinks at ‘Jabariya Jodi’ Trailer Launch

The trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy Jabariya Jodi starring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra was launched in Mumbai on Monday 1 July. The trailer launch event was a fun little affair where the cast and the crew made it to support the film despite the onset of Mumbai’s roaring Monsoon.

Jabariya Jodi is a comedic take on groom kidnappings in Bihar, commonly referred to as ‘pakadwa vivah’. Sidharth plays the role of a gangster named Abhay Singh, who takes on contracts to kidnap grooms. Parineeti plays a feisty girl named Babli Yadav.

The two stars danced together, posed with gangsters and a kidnapped groom, giving a playful tease of their characters in the film.

Take a look at the pictures.

Sidharth Malhotra in a casual all black outfit. More

Parineeti Chopra rocks a green floral dress. More

Sidharth and Parineeti are working together for the first time in Jabariya Jodi. More

Sidharth and Parineeti pose in a jeep full of gangsters. More