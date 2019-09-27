Siddhant Chaturvedi can't keep calm as 'Gully Boy' is India's official entry to Oscars

Ever since its release, 'Gully Boy' is in spree of breaking records and winning hearts. The storyline received lots of appreciation from the critics and the star-cast got so much love from the audience. Be it the music or Ranveer-Alia's equation, 'Gully Boy' has everything for everyone. Undeniably, debutant Siddhant Chaturvedi also won many hearts with his performance as 'MC Sher'. All in all, this Zoya Akhtar's directorial was, is and will be country's one of the biggest hits. Recently, the Film Federation of India has announced 'Gully Boy' as India's official entry to the International Feature Film category at the 92nd Academy Awards. And ever since the announcement, the team of 'Gully Boy' can't keep calm. Siddhant also couldn't control his happiness. 'Gully Boy' is inspired by the lives of street rappers Divine and Naezy.