SIAM to organise 2nd edition of Indo-Bangla Automotive Show in Dhaka

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday said it will jointly organise the second edition of the Indo-Bangla Automotive Show with Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) in Dhaka.

According to a SIAM statement, the event will be organised from February 20 to 23, 2019 at International Convention City, Bashundhara, Dhaka.

"The automotive show will showcase the latest products manufactured by the members of SIAM and ACMA," the statement said.

"Along with the automobile and automotive companies, various government departments, dealers and service agents will also participate in the event."

