Shyamalan begins production on 'Glass' after 17 years

Los Angeles, Oct 3 (IANS) India-American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has started shooting for his new film "Glass", which he says has been in the making for the past 17 years.

"Glass" brings together the narratives of Shyamalan's "Unbreakable", which released in 2000, and 2016 film "Split".

Alongside a photograph of the film's clapboard, Shyamalan tweeted: "Day 1: Seventeen years in the making. 'Glass'."

The film is currently being shot in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Besides direction, Shyamalan has also produced the film and written its story.

Actors Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson, who played the characters of David Dunn and Elijah Price in "Unbreakable", will reprise their parts in "Glass".

--IANS

sas/rb/dg