As A Filmmaker, I’m A Critic Of The Present: Shyam Benegal Reflects On His Best Films

In the late 1940s, when Shyam Benegal was a college student in Hyderabad, he closely witnessed the Telangana peasant uprising against the oppressive feudal lords. Many of his friends who supported the movement spent time in jail, an event that would go on to define the ideological framework of his films such as Ankur (1974), Nishant (1975) and Manthan (1976).

The three films make an impressive trilogy that not only introduced Hindi cinema to the talents of actors such as Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Smita Patil, Girish Karnad and Anant Nag, but also marked the arrival of an alternate aesthetic in films.

At a time when Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Manmohan Desai were dominating the scene with quintessential romances and comedies, Benegal countered the commercial narrative with social realism, foregrounding the caste and class faultlines that were beginning to emerge in a disillusioned nation still grappling with the trauma of partition.

His filmmaking drew stylistically from Satyajit Ray and Vittorio de Sica, but the voice was entirely original, upending conventions and subverting notions of entertainment.

“To me the definition of entertainment is very broad. It includes anything that engages me and is able to bring new insights into my own way of thinking,” the filmmaker said in an interview with Rajya Sabha TV in 2014.

Benegal’s films, all the way until his last so far, Well Done Abba (2010), bear out this statement, investigating how power structures enable the abuse of those marginalised because of their class, caste, religion and gender.

Decades before the term ‘intersectional feminism’ entered the popular lexicon, several Benegal films— Ankur, Mandi, Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda — encapsulated its meaning.

Shabana Azmi and Anant Nag in 'Ankur' (Photo: ) More

In Benegal’s debut film Ankur, the married, dominant caste Surya (Nag) manipulates a Dalit woman Lakshmi (Azmi), into having an affair with him by pretending to be what people may today call ‘woke’. He tells Lakshmi, his domestic help, that he didn’t “care about caste or society”, only to abandon her when she gets pregnant. While going back on his promise, the hypocritical Surya says, “What will the villagers think?”

“Ankur was a story I had written in the late ’50s,” the 85-year-old filmmaker said in a telephonic conversation with HuffPost India. “When I got the opportunity to make a feature—I had previously made several documentaries and ad films—I knew I had to make it. And when it went on to become a critical and commercial hit, the feeling wasn’t that of accomplishment but of having the satisfaction in the knowledge that I had a future in films.”

While many read the film’s title as a reference to the seedling of rebellion that begins to germinate in a village tired of dominant-caste tyranny, Benegal said that it was cast member Nag who came up with the title. “And the reference was to the three of us—Anant, Shabana and me—who were starting our movie careers,” he laughed. The film would end up sowing the seeds of a parallel cinema movement in India, a term Benegal continues to dislike.

Nag, who went on to have a successful career in Kannada cinema, was rewarded with Rs 500 for coming up with the name.

The first person to watch Ankur was Satyajit Ray, who was holed up in Bombay’s Rajkamal Studios at the time, working on the sound mixing of one of his movies. Benegal, who by then had struck up a deep friendship with the Bengali master (to the point that Ray had recommended Benegal for a Homi Bhabha fellowship in the US), asked him if he’d like to see his film.

And what was Ray’s reaction?

