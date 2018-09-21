Shuttlers Srikanth, Sindhu crash out of China Open

Changzhou (China), Sep 21 (IANS) India's singles shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and P.V. Sindhu lost their respective matches to crash out of the $1 million China Open World Tour Super 1000 tournament here on Friday.

In a marathon match, third seed Sindhu lost to fifth seed Chen Yufei of China 11-21, 21-11, 15-21 while seventh seed Srikanth lost to third seed Kento Momota of Japan in staright games 21-9 , 21-11.

After losing the first game, Sindhu bounced back in style but failed to match the pace of her opponent in the third game and thus lost the issue.

In men's singles match, Srikanth was outplayed in every department of the game. Right from the start Momota overpowered the Guntur player and bagged the issue easily.

With this, India's campaign in the tournament has ended.

--IANS

gau/sed