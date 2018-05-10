Shuttlers Praneeth, Verma win at Australian Open

Sydney, May 10 (IANS) India's B. Sai Praneeth defeated Maulana Panji Ahmad of Indonesia in straight games in a one-sided men's singles clash at the Australian Open badminton tournament here on Thursday.

The second seeded Indian needed just 32 minutes to chalk up a comfortable 21-12, 21-14 victory against his unseeded opponent from Indonesia.

This was the second win on the trot for Praneeth in this tournament.

In another men's singles match on the day, India's Sameer Verma defeated Takuma Ueda of Japan in straight games.

The fourth seeded Indian beat the unseeded Japanese 21-16, 21-12 in 37 minutes.

