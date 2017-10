Odense (Denmark), Oct 21 (IANS) Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth entered the final of the Denmark Open World Superseries Premier here on Saturday.

Srikanth overcame Hong Kong's Vincent Ki Wing Wong 21-18, 21-17 in 37 minutes in the semi-finals.

In the final, the 24-year-old Indian will meet South Korean Lee Hyun II, who stunned South Korean top seed Son Wan Ho 25-23, 18-21, 21-17 in an hour and 32 minutes.

--IANS

pur/vm