Shuttler Sindhu extends support to Pro Volleyball League

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Rio Olympics silver medallist shuttler P.V. Sindhu has joined hands with the Pro Volleyball League to support the game in the country, it was announced on Friday.

The Pro Volleyball League also signed up American volleyball legend and two-time Olympic medallist David Lee, who will be part of the inaugural edition of the league.

Both the stars shot for a promotional video, along with some of India's best players in the build-up to the league that will be played in February 2019.

"I have grown up to stories of my parents playing volleyball and representing their teams and country at various events.. It is a very high-energy and spectator-friendly sport," Sindhu said.

"The Pro Volleyball League will be a much-needed shot in the arm for the sport and with the likes of David Lee coming on board it will be a great opportunity for all the players here to learn from their experience," she added.

Lee has been a household name in the sport of volleyball. He has played the sport professionally in over seven countries, and has won multiple championships. With a height of 6ft 8 inches, the Alpine-born player is well known for his blocking abilities.

" I think the league will help grow the sport in the country and improve the skill set of the players by leaps and bounds. I have played professional volleyball across the globe and I am really looking forward to a new challenge here in India," said Lee.

The Pro Volleyball league will also witness the participation of some of the top Indian players like Mohan Ukkrapandian , Ranjit Singh, Akhin Jas, Deepesh Sinha, Gurinder Singh and Prabhagarn to name a few.

Mohan, current captain of the Indian Volleyball Team, is one of the best setters in Asia and has been part of the Indian team for almost a decade now.

--IANS

