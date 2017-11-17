Shuttler Sindhu crashes out of China Open

Indo Asian News Service

Fuzhou (China), Nov 17 (IANS) Star Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu crashed out of the China Open World Superseries Premier here on Friday losing her quarter-finals match to China's Gao Fangjie.

The second seed Hyderabadi shuttler was outplayed by Gao 11-21, 10-21 in a one-sided affair which lasted 37 minutes.

Right from the start, Sindhu never looked in the contention. She struggled against the Chinese shuttler and bowed out tamely.

Sindhu entered the quarter-finals stage by beating Han Yue of China 21-15, 21-13 on Thursday.

