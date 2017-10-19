Shuttler Sindhu bows out of Denmark Open

Odense (Denmark), Oct 19 (IANS) Star Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu lost her opening round match to Chen Yufei of China and bowed out of the Denmark Open World Superseries Premier here.

The unseeded China player edged past the second seed Sindhu 21-17, 23-21 in 47 minutes on Wednesday.

Sindhu started the first game on a steady note but towards the end it was the World No. 10 Chinese who proved superior and bagged the game.

In the second game, the Chinese players took four points lead at the start but a good shot selection helped Sindhu to reduce the gap.

At one point, Sindhu made it 16-17, but some poor shots towards the end of the game resulted in her defeat.

