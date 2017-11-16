Shuttler PV Sindhu lone Indian survivor at China Open

Fuzhou [China], November 16 (ANI): Spearheading the Indian challenge at the China Open Super Series, star shuttler PV Sindhu advanced into the quarterfinals of the women's singles event after emerging victorious against Chinese teenager Han Yue here on Thursday.

World no. 2 Sindhu displayed a dominant show on the court and dismissed the 17-year-old Chinese 21-15, 21-13 in a match which lasted over 40 minutes.

The Olympic silver medallist will now meet Chinese qualifier Gao Fangjie on Friday to secure her spot in the semi-finals.

Sindhu' victory must have brought some smile to the Indian faces as earlier in the day the fans were disappointed by shocking exit of star shuttler Saina Nehwal in women's singles and HS Prannoy in the men's event.

The London Olympic bronze-medallist, who has been performing exceedingly well from last few weeks, failed to stick to her good form and slumped to a shocking 18-21, 11-21 defeat against Yamaguchi in a second-round clash that lasted 37 minutes.

Meanwhile, HS Prannoy, who also won the national title last week, also crashed out of the tournament after slumping to straight games defeat against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu.

Prannoy put up a tough fight after getting off to a bad start against Cheuk Yiu, but he eventually suffered a 19-21, 17-21 defeat in a thrilling second-round clash that lasted 42 minutes.

India's campaign in the doubles event has already ended yesterday. (ANI)