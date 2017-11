Nagpur, Nov 8 (IANS) Hyderabad's H.S. Prannoy defeated Kidambi Srikanth in the Senior National Badminton Championships to clinch the men's singles title here on Wednesday.

In a gruelling three-game marathon final, Prannoy beat the Guntur player 21-15, 16-21, 21-7.

Later in the day, P.V. Sindhu will face Saina Nehwal in the women's singles final match.

