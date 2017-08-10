Shuttler Prannoy jumps to 15th spot in BWF rankings

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Indian shuttler H.S Prannoy jumped a couple of places to be at 15th spot in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings released on Thursday.

Prannoy's former World No. 12 compatriot Sourabh Verma, who was the star performer at the New Zealand Open, also vaulted five places to sit at the 32nd spot while Parupalli Kashyap jumped one place to be at 46th.

Guntur player Kidambi Srikanth, who is in prime form in the current season, remained at the eighth spot.

In women's singles, Rio Olympics silver medallist P.V. Sindhu and London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal continued to be at fifth and 16th spot respectively.

In women's doubles category, Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy were placed at the 25th spot.

--IANS

gau/bg