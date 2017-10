Odense (Denmark), Oct 20 (IANS) Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy stormed into the men's singles quarter-finals of the Denmark Open World Superseries Premier here on Thursday.

The Indian stunned Malaysian veteran and three-time Olympic runner-up Lee Chong Wei with a 21-17, 11-21, 21-19 triumph in an hour and three minutes.

--IANS

