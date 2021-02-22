SHSB CHO admit card 2021 released at statehealthsocietybihar.org; exam on 27 February

The State Health Society, National Health Mission, Bihar (NHM Bihar) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Community Health Officer (CHO) on the official website - statehealthsocietybihar.org.

Candidates who registered for the recruitment examination can download the State Health Society CHO Admit Card online. The State Health Society will conduct the computer-based recruitment examination on Saturday, 27 February.

Here's how to download the SHSB CHO admit card 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website - statehealthsocietybihar.org. >Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the link 'Important Notice for Equi- percentile, Scribe & CBT and Download Admit card Related to CBT against advt. 02/2021', on the homepage. >Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page, where they have to click on a link reading, 'Download Admit card Related to CBT for Advt No 02/2021 '. >Step 4: Candidates need to key in their credentials and login to download the SHSB CHO admit card 2021. >Step 5: They need to download the hall ticket and take a print out for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download the SHSB CHO admit card 2021

The final selection will be based on marks obtained in the CBT and final vacancy available. Candidates who are shortlisted will be called in for a Document Verification/ screening process according to ToR and as per the decision of State Health Society, Bihar.

According to an official notification, apart from the admit card, candidates also have to fill in Self-Declaration 1 and Self-Declaration 2 and submit them at the exam centre. If a candidate fails to fill in the application, they will not be allowed inside the examination hall.

