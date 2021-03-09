Shriram Vijayakumar Appointed as CEO of IHH Healthcare India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Mr. Shriram Vijayakumar has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of IHH Healthcare India, effective 01 March 2021.

Shriram joined IHH Healthcare as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of its India Operations Division in December 2019. Until 28 February 2021, he oversaw the operations of five Gleneagles Global hospitals and Continental Hospital in India.

As the newly promoted CEO of IHH Healthcare India, he will work with the Board of Directors to guide and advise the management team as it delivers on its business strategy while ensuring alignment and continual improvement in its service development, physician engagement, and clinical quality.

Before joining us, Shriram had a successful career as the Founder and Managing Director of Nephrolife before he sold the business to DaVita Kidney Care and became DaVita’s Deputy COO International.

Shriram holds a double major degree in Bachelor of Science, Economics and Information Systems from the Carnegie Mellon University, United States.

With his strong credentials and close to 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Shriram is well placed to take IHH IN to the next level of success.

About IHH Healthcare As a leading international healthcare operator, IHH believes in the sustained demand for quality private healthcare in its home and growth markets. We are key players in our home markets of Malaysia, Singapore, Turkey and India, and key growth market of Greater China (including Hong Kong). We employ over 65,000 people and operate over 15,000 licensed beds across 80 hospitals in 10 countries worldwide.

Our vision is to become the world’s most trusted healthcare services network and we will continue to make healthcare services more convenient and transparent to our patients. We offer our patients a full spectrum of integrated healthcare services from clinics to hospitals to quaternary care and a wide range of ancillary services across our portfolio which comprises of premium-brand healthcare assets, collectively representing a unique multi-market investment position in the healthcare sector.

Story continues

• Parkway Pantai Limited is one of Asia's largest integrated private healthcare groups with a network of 31 hospitals throughout the region, including Malaysia, Singapore, India, Greater China and Brunei. “Mount Elizabeth”, “Gleneagles”, “Parkway” and “Pantai” are among the most prestigious brands in Asia.

• Acibadem Holdings is Turkey’s leading private healthcare provider, offering integrated healthcare services across 21 hospitals in Turkey, Macedonia, Bulgaria and the Netherlands. The “Acibadem” brand is renowned for its clinical excellence in the Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and North Africa (“CEEMENA”) region • Fortis Healthcare Limited is a leading integrated private healthcare provider in India. It operates across a network of 28 hospitals and 415 diagnostic centres in India and Sri Lanka. Fortis is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and Bombay Stock Exchange.

• IMU Health is IHH’s medical education arm and oversees the established higher learning institutions of International Medical College (“IMC”) and International Medical University (“IMU”) in Malaysia.

More information can be found at www.ihhhealthcare.com To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Mr. Shriram Vijayakumar, CEO, IHH Healthcare India PWR PWR