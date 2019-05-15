Shrine of Sufi saint Baba Ghulam Shah reconstructed with new design in Rajouri

The famous shrine of Sufi saint Baba Ghulam Shah have been reconstructed with new design of wooden art in JandK's Rajouri. This shrine is located near Pir Panjal range. It is reconstructed on new style with different designs and art of wooden carving. People from all over India visit this famous shrine every day and offer their prayers. People of all religion including-Hindu, Muslims, Sikh and Christian visit this shrine. While speaking to ANI, one of the devotee said, "I have come here to visit this place almost after 60 years. Last, I came here in 1960 and now this place has completely changed. The famous shrine of Sufi saint Baba Ghulam Shah have been developed in Rajouri. 'Langar'is being organised here since last 250 years and the rush has increased here due to better facilities. There is a huge difference in earlier and today's time."