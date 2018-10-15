Shrine of saint Monga Nath: Beacon of communal harmony in Jammu

For time immemorial India has given a wide space for its country men to practice diverse faiths, religions and ethnicities. Evolving in the same space are the people in Sataryan village of Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir, who annually invite people from across the faiths to join them in prayers offered to a saint Monga baba and be a part of several other festivities. Take a look. Some 30 kilometers away from the line of control, Satraiyan village of Jammu and Kashmir has remained an abode of religious communion. Since ages, people from all castes, communities and religions have been thronging the shrine of Peer Monga Nath to seek blessings of the holy saint who in his entire life worked for the upliftment of weaker and downtrodden section of the society. Every year during the ninth day of 'Pitru Paksh' the annual fortnight for paying homage to one's ancestors, the urs of the saint is commemorated in which thousands of people from far flung areas come to pay homage to Peer Monga Nath.

A fair is also organized in the memory of the saint that creates much hustle and bustle in the village. Vendors lined up on either side of the road selling a number of items that serve as a great delight for the visitors. Giant wheels and swings are also set up in the fair that are mostly occupied with children.