Shrikrishna posts easy win in all-India snooker tourney

Chennai, Mar 25 (PTI) Former national billiards champion Shrikrishna of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board blanked Kerala cueist VM Arshad 4-0 to advance to the round of 32 in the Saleem Snooker Academy-Jhillmill All India Open Snooker Tournament 2021 here on Thursday.

The Chennai player came up with breaks of 67, 68 and 83 against Arshad to score an easy win.

In another match, Viswanath Reddy of Hydearbad outplayed Prathish of TNBSA by four frames to nil. He made a break of 81 in the fourth frame to finish in style.

Results: Round of 64: Navin (Coimbatore) beat Shoaib Ur Rehman (QBC) 4-2; Peter Paul (RSPB) beat Kankan Shamshi (UP) 4-1; Rafath Habib (RSPB) beat Dhaskh Reddy (AACSA) 4-1; Dilip Kumar (RSPB) beat Atul Kishore (Kerala) 4-1; Shrikrishma (PSPB) beat VM Arshad (Kerala) 4-0; Viswanath Reddy (Hyderabad) beat Pratish (TNBSA) 4-0, Results of previous round: Bharath Reddy (Hyderabad) beat Bhuvaneshwaran (ABC) 3-1; Atul Kishore (Kerala) beat Nizam (Thiruppur) 3-1; Radhesh (Towers Club) beat Hari Narayanan (MCC) 3-0; SA Saleem (SSA) beat Dinesh (Coimbatore) 3-0.