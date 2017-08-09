Shreyas Iyer Ton Fires India A to Tri-series Title Against South Africa A

Shreyas Iyer was star of the show as India 'A' crushed South Africa 'A' by seven wickets to win the tri-series trophy on Monday.

Iyer scored unbeaten 140 off 131 deliveries and alongside Tamil Nadu captain Vijay Shankar (72 off 86) helped India ‘A’ to victory with 19 balls to spare.

Earlier, South Africa ‘A’ posted a competitive 267 for 7 despite losing half of their side for 115 in the 28th over.

Farhaan Behardien struck an unbeaten 101 off 114 balls and Dewald Pretorious too played a role in his team’s recovery scoring 58 off 61 balls.

India ‘A’ skipper Manish Pandey (32 not out off 38) was also among the runs once and took his team past the finishing line.

With scores of 93 not out, 86 not out, 41 not out and 55 in the round robin stage, Pandey is set to return to the Team India’s ODI side for the Sri Lanka series later this month after not being part of the West Indies tour due to injury.

Chasing 268, India ‘A’ lost the opners early with Karun Nair and Sanju Samson giving away their wickets to pacer Junior Dala.

Iyer and Shankar then shared a 141-run stand for the third wicket to set up the win. Iyer smashed 11 boundaries and four sixes in his match-winning knock.

Among the bowlers, Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets while fellow pacer Siddarth Kaul took a two after Pandey opted to bowl first.

(With inputs from PTI)