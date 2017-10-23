Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj Named in India T20I Squad New Zealand Series

Ashish Nehra, who will retire after the first T20I on November 01, also features in the squad. However, he will part of the team only for the first T20I.

New Delhi: Apart from naming squad for first two Tests against Sri Lanka, selectors on Monday (October 23) named India’s T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand as well.

India’s Squad for First Two Sri Lanka Tests Announced, Murali Vijay Returns More

Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer and Hyderabad fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj have been named in the squad. This is the maiden T20I call-up for both these players. Ashish Nehra, who will retire after the first T20I on November 01, also features in the squad. However, he will part of the team only for the first T20I.

Opener KL Rahul, who was dropped from the ongoing three-match ODI series, has been named in the squad as well. Apart from him, Dinesh Karthik, who was part of the squad for the T20I series against Australia, has also been retained.

Meanwhile, selectors have once again ignored Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the limited-overs fixtures.

India’s squad for the T20I series: Virat Kohli (c) Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra (1st T20I), Mohammed Siraj.